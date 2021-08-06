Haryana Postal Circle Brings 20,000 Gangajal Bottles For Devotees

The postal department in Haryana is arranging gangajal for devotees in view of the Kanwar Yatra being cancelled for the second straight year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Haryana Postal Circle has brought 20,000 bottles of gangajal from Uttarakhand, and has been distributing them at their branches in various place in the state.

The Uttarakhand government had suspended the Kanwar Yatra - an annual pilgrimage of Lord Shiva devotees - for the second consecutive year in wake of the deadly second coronavirus wave.

During Kanwar Yatra, devotees from across the country walk hundreds of kilometers to Hindu holy sites such as Haridwar and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water. The devotees then return to their native place and offer the holy water at the local temples.

Since both Bihar and Uttarakhand governments have banned the entry of kanwariyas, the Haryana wing of India Post is ensuring that people in the state can at least get gangajal during the holy Shravana month.

Haryana Postal Circle’s Chief Postmaster General, Ranju Prasad, said the department will distribute Gangajal bottles outside Shiva during Shivratri. She said the department has already procured 20,000 bottles, and much more have already been ordered. Prasad added that people are so enthused that even 40,000 bottles will not be sufficient.

