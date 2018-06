Haryana Power Utilities Recruitment 2018: 105 Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply before August 1, 2018

Haryana Power Utilities Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 105 vacancies for the posts of Assistant Engineer/ Electrical Cadre based on GATE-2018 score has been released on the official website of Haryana Power Utilities, Haryana - hpgcl.org.in The Haryana Power Utilities department aims to place the selected candidates in Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL), Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) via this direct recruitment drive. The application process will start from 18 June 2018. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 1 August 2018.Total Posts: 105Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) - 27Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL) - 17Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (UHBVNL) - 17Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVNL) - 44The applicant must possess full time Bachelor’s of Engineering Degree from a University duly recognized by Central Government or a State Government with minimum of 60% marks and must have cleared GATE-2018 examination.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility:The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 22 to 42 years as on 1st August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.53,100 – Rs.1,67,800.Male candidates of General and Reserved Category – Rs.500Male candidates of General Reserved Category – Rs.125SC/ ST/ BCA/ BCB/ ESM Category (Haryana) – Rs.125PWD Category - NILThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis their GATE-2018 score in the concerned discipline. Previous GATE scores are not acceptable.Start date for submitting Online Application – 18 June 2018Last date for submitting Online Application – 1 August 2018