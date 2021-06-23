Priest Arrested For Raping Minor Daughter in Ambala

A temple priest was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his 16-year-old daughter in a village in Haryana’s Ambala district. His arrest came after the girl told about the crime to some women living near the temple on Tuesday morning. Then they took her to the Sarpanch of the village where she told him that around 2.30am, her father sexually assaulted her.

Hearing about this horrific crime, the village head approached Barara police and filed a complaint against her father.

On the basis of the complaint, the priest was booked for rape and the minor’s statement was recorded. She was sent for a medical examination. Thereafter, teams were formed to search for her father. He was nabbed in the night.

Police said the arrested person is a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura and is a priest in a nearby village temple. A few years ago, his wife passed away after which he remarried but his second wife also died a few years after their marriage. Since then, he has been living in a room made inside the temple premises along with his three daughters and one son. The police complaint was filed by his eldest daughter who is a Class X student.

Shailendra Kumar, in charge of Barara police station, said the priest was produced in the district court on Wednesday morning and he was sent to jail. Meanwhile, the police are making further investigations into the case.

Rape cases against minors are on a rise in Haryana

Last month, eight minor boys and an 18-year-old youth were arrested for alleged gang-rape of a 10-year-old girl in Rewari district. They also made a video of the incident. On May 14, a 25-year-old Faridabad resident was arrested for allegedly raping his 17-year-old relative. In March this year, a tuition teacher based in Ambala was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old student.

