Haryana Priest Arrested for Raping Women, Making Videos to Blackmail Them
Police are investigating the case and say "suspicious articles" have been seized from his house during a raid.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Fatehabad: Chief priest of Balaknath temple in Haryana’s Fatehabad has been arrested by police for allegedly raping women. The priest, Baba Amarpuri, was arrested after videos of him raping women surfaced online.
Baba Amarpuri, locally known as Billu, reportedly used to rape women and make the videos to blackmail them, ANI reported. Baba Amarpuri has reportedly denied allegations against him saying, he's being "framed", say reports.
Police are investigating the case and say "suspicious articles" have been seized from his house during a raid.
"We have filed a case and have started an investigation in the matter," the police said.
This is not the first time that a self-styled godman has been accused of sexually exploiting women. Asaram Bapu, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are some of the spiritual leaders who have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the crime.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
