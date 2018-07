Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply Before August 30

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 10 vacancies for the post of District Attorney (Group- ‘A’), Audit Officer Cooperative Societies (Group-B, Assistant Director (Archives) Group-B and Election Tehsildar, (Class-II) on temporary basis under different departments has begun on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula, Haryana - hpsc.gov.in As per the official advertisement, the application process has started from today i.e.July 31 2018, however the link is still not available, candidates are advised to keep a close tab on the official website to complete the application process as and when it’s live.Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before August 30, 2018.Unreserved Category – Rs.500SC / BC/ ESM of Haryana Category – Rs.125Person with disabilities of Haryana (with at least 40% disability) – NILTotal Posts: 10District Attorney (Group- ‘A’) - 3Audit Officer Cooperative Societies (Group-B) - 4Assistant Director (Archives) Group-B - 2Election Tehsildar, (Class-II) - 1District Attorney (Group- ‘A’) – The applicant must possess Degree of Bachelor of Law from a recognized University.Audit Officer Cooperative Societies (Group-B) – The applicant must be Master of Commerce with 2nd division or above and candidate holding Higher Diploma in Cooperation will be given the preference.Assistant Director (Archives) Group-B – The applicant must be MA in 2nd division in History from a recognized University with Diploma in Archives Keeping.Election Tehsildar, (Class-II) – The applicant must be a Graduate or its equivalent from a recognized University.Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility, age limit and pay scale asit varies for all the above mentioned posts.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written examination and an interview.