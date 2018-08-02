English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: 166 Posts, Apply from 3rd August 2018
The application process will commence from 3rd August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018, 5:00 PM.
Screen grab of the official website of Haryana PSC.
Loading...
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 166 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula - hpsc.gov.in. The application process will commence from 3rd August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018, 5:00 PM.
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category (Male candidates including dependent son of Ex-servicemen of Haryana and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.1000
Unreserved Category (Female candidates including female dependent of ESM of Haryana only and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.250
SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM Category of Haryana – Rs.250
PWD Category - NIL
HPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 166
HCS (E1. Br.) – 48
D.S.P. – 47
E.T.O. – 11
District Food and Supplies Controller – 1
Class A Tehsildar – 18
Assistant Registrar Co. Op. Societies – 7
Assistant Excise & Taxation officer – 44
Block Development and Panchayat Officer – 19
Traffic Manager – 2
District Supplies Food & Officer – 4
Assistant Employment Officer- 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt%20No.%203_2018_HCS_2018.PDF
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018 except for the post of DSP.
DSP - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 3rd August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Date of Preliminary Examination – October 2018
Date of Main Written Examination – December 2018
Personality Test/ Viva-voce – March 2019
Also Watch
Application Fee:
Unreserved Category (Male candidates including dependent son of Ex-servicemen of Haryana and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.1000
Unreserved Category (Female candidates including female dependent of ESM of Haryana only and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.250
SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM Category of Haryana – Rs.250
PWD Category - NIL
HPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 166
HCS (E1. Br.) – 48
D.S.P. – 47
E.T.O. – 11
District Food and Supplies Controller – 1
Class A Tehsildar – 18
Assistant Registrar Co. Op. Societies – 7
Assistant Excise & Taxation officer – 44
Block Development and Panchayat Officer – 19
Traffic Manager – 2
District Supplies Food & Officer – 4
Assistant Employment Officer- 5
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt%20No.%203_2018_HCS_2018.PDF
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018 except for the post of DSP.
DSP - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 3rd August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Date of Preliminary Examination – October 2018
Date of Main Written Examination – December 2018
Personality Test/ Viva-voce – March 2019
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
- Kohli vs Anderson Headlines Mouth Watering Clashes in Store for Series Opener
- 'Get an NRC Made, Or Go Back To Bangladesh': This Folk Song From Assam is Brutally Honest
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...