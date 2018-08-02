GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: 166 Posts, Apply from 3rd August 2018

The application process will commence from 3rd August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018, 5:00 PM.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 2, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Haryana PSC.
Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 166 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula - hpsc.gov.in. The application process will commence from 3rd August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018, 5:00 PM.


Application Fee:

Unreserved Category (Male candidates including dependent son of Ex-servicemen of Haryana and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.1000


Unreserved Category (Female candidates including female dependent of ESM of Haryana only and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.250


SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM Category of Haryana – Rs.250


PWD Category - NIL
HPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 166
HCS (E1. Br.) – 48
D.S.P. – 47
E.T.O. – 11
District Food and Supplies Controller – 1
Class A Tehsildar – 18
Assistant Registrar Co. Op. Societies – 7
Assistant Excise & Taxation officer – 44
Block Development and Panchayat Officer – 19
Traffic Manager – 2
District Supplies Food & Officer – 4
Assistant Employment Officer- 5

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
http://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt%20No.%203_2018_HCS_2018.PDF

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018 except for the post of DSP.
DSP - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.
Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.

Important Dates:
Start date of submission of online application – 3rd August 2018
Last date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018
Date of Preliminary Examination – October 2018
Date of Main Written Examination – December 2018
Personality Test/ Viva-voce – March 2019

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
