Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018: 166 Posts, Apply from 3rd August 2018

Haryana PSC Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 166 vacancies for various posts has been released on the official website of Haryana Public Service Commission, Panchkula - hpsc.gov.in . The application process will commence from 3rd August 2018 and interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 4th September 2018, 5:00 PM.Unreserved Category (Male candidates including dependent son of Ex-servicemen of Haryana and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.1000Unreserved Category (Female candidates including female dependent of ESM of Haryana only and all reserved categories of the other states) – Rs.250SC/ BC-A/ BC-B/ ESM Category of Haryana – Rs.250PWD Category - NILHPSC Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 166HCS (E1. Br.) – 48D.S.P. – 47E.T.O. – 11District Food and Supplies Controller – 1Class A Tehsildar – 18Assistant Registrar Co. Op. Societies – 7Assistant Excise & Taxation officer – 44Block Development and Panchayat Officer – 19Traffic Manager – 2District Supplies Food & Officer – 4Assistant Employment Officer- 5The applicants must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Arts or Science or Commerce or an equivalent degree from a recognized University.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility and pay scale before applying:Official Advertisement:http://hpsc.gov.in/Advertisement/2018/Advt%20No.%203_2018_HCS_2018.PDFApplicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 42 years as on 1st January 2018 except for the post of DSP.DSP - Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 27 years as on 1st January 2018.Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main Examination and Personality Test.Start date of submission of online application – 3rd August 2018Last date of submission of online application – 4th September 2018Date of Preliminary Examination – October 2018Date of Main Written Examination – December 2018Personality Test/ Viva-voce – March 2019