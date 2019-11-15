Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Haryana, Punjab Reel Under 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' Air Quality Despite Drop in Stubble-burning Cases

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Haryana's Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jind, Palwal and Rohtak recorded air quality index (AQI) at 461, 450, 412, 446 and 422 respectively -- all in the severe category.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 6:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haryana, Punjab Reel Under 'Severe' to 'Very Poor' Air Quality Despite Drop in Stubble-burning Cases
Representative image.

Chandigarh: Several parts of Haryana and Punjab reeled under "severe" to "very poor" air quality on Friday despite a drop in the number of stubble-burning incidents in the two states in the last few day.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Haryana's Gurgaon, Faridabad, Jind, Palwal and Rohtak recorded air quality index (AQI) at 461, 450, 412, 446 and 422 respectively -- all in the severe category.

Narnaul, with an AQI of 306, Bahadurgarh (388) and Hisar (377) reported air quality in the "very poor" category, it said.

Several places in Punjab recorded air pollution in the "very poor" category with Bhatinda recording an AQI of 315 followed by Jalandhar which had an AQI of 304.

The AQI in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, was recorded at 255 on Friday, up from Thursday's 210.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus or emergency" category.

The number of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana, considered a major reason for the pollution in the region, which includes Delhi, have dropped significantly over the past few days, officials said.

In all, the total farm fire incidents in Punjab between September 23 and November 13 this year were 48,689 as against 42,308 and 44,845 during corresponding period of 2017 and 2018 respectively, officials said. Haryana has reported a total of over 6,000 incidents of farm fires in this season so far.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram