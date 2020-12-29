Haryana, Punjab Shiver Under Cold Wave; Zero Degree Celsius Min Temperature at Hisar

Cold wave conditions sweeping most parts of Haryana and Punjab for the past few days further intensified on Tuesday, with the minimum in Hisar settling at zero degrees Celsius. It was the season's coldest night so far at many places including Hisar, Narnaul, Amritsar and Chandigarh.

The minimum in Hisar in Haryana dropped by six notches below normal, while Amritsar recorded 0.4 degrees, Meteorological Department officials here said. They said that fog reduced visibility early morning at several places in the two states.

As biting cold conditions persisted, Narnaul in Haryana also reeled under intense chill recording a low of 0.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. Among other places in the state which were under the grip of piercing cold included Karnal, Sirsa, Rohtak and Ambala, which recorded respective minimums of 2.6 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees Celsius, 2.6 degrees Celsius and 3.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, also reeled under severe chill recording a low of 2.8 degrees Celsius. Among other places in Punjab which braved severe chill included Ludhiana, which recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Halwara reeled at a low of 1.3 degrees Celsius while freezing cold swept Adampur, which recorded a low of 1.7 degrees Celsius. Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala and Pathankot also experienced a cold night recording respective minimums of 2.1 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees Celsius and 3.7 degrees Celsius Severe cold conditions will continue in the two states over the next two days, as per MeT department forecast.

