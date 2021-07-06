Haryana Receives 12% Less Than Normal Rainfall In June; Showers Likely From July 9

The delay in the arrival of the monsoon in Haryana this year has adversely affected the amount of rainfall. Analysis of the data received from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that in 35 days, between June 1 and July 5, Haryana has received 56.5 mm of rain, which is 12 percent less than normal (64 mm rainfall). Due to less rainfall, the residents faced a tough time in the sweltering heat in June.

Meteorologist Madan Khichad said that the weather in the state is likely to remain hot and humid till July 8. He said that the state will receive rainfall in the coming days. “During this, there is a possibility of partly cloudy, dusty winds and scattered rainfall at some places in the northern and south-west regions of the state. There is a possibility of favorable conditions for the progress of monsoon from July 9. Most areas in the state are likely to receive rainfall with thunderstorms between July 9 and July 12,” he said.

According to the IMD, easterly winds are likely to accumulate gradually over the Bay of Bengal. It is likely to spread to some parts of east India and the northwest from July 8. The monsoon will cover Punjab and North Haryana till July 10, the Met department has predicted.

According to the department of Agriculture Meteorology of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, the northern limit of Monsoon has remained over Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala, Amritsar since June 19.

The monsoon turf line has extended towards the foothills of the Himalayas. From July 2, the north and southwest districts of Haryana received pre-monsoon rains with gusty winds and thundershowers as the turf line came down slightly towards the south.

