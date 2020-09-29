Haryana Records 1,562 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 25 More Deaths

Chandigarh: As many as 1,562 fresh COVID-19 cases took Haryana’s infection tally to 1,26,974 on Tuesday, while 25 more fatalities pushed its toll to 1,356, the health department’s daily bulletin said. Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Rohtak, Hisar and Yamunanagar; two each from Sirsa, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Panipat; and one each from Faridabad, Gurgaon, Rewari, Ambala, Palwal, Panchkula, Nuh and Fatehabad, it said.

Among the districts which reported a big spike in cases are Gurgaon (242), Faridabad (168), Kurukshetra (143), Rohtak (114), Sonipat (112) and Hisar (99). Currently, there are 14,804 active COVID-19 cases in the state, while the recovery rate stands at 87.27 per cent..

