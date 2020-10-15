Haryana Reports 1,199 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 9 More Fatalities

Chandigarh: Haryana on Thursday reported 1,199 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 1,46,706, while nine more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,623, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin. Of the nine fatalities, two each were reported from Faridabad and Yamunanagar while one death each was reported from Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Panchkula and Bhiwani, it said.

The districts which reported a huge spike in cases include Gurgaon (255), Faridabad (194) and Hisar (141). At present, there are 10,364 active cases in the state, while the recovery rate is 91.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, Haryana’s Health Minister Anil Vij said a second sero-prevalence survey will be conducted across the state on October 19 and 20 to find out the extent of the spread of COVID-19. During this period, samples of 720 people from rural and urban areas of each district will be collected, Vij said.

For this, nodal officers have been appointed at the district level and they will monitor the survey-related activities. He said the survey will help in developing and implementing prevention measures for COVID-19.

In an earlier sero-survey conducted nearly two months ago, antibodies against COVID-19 infection were found in eight per cent of people in Haryana and those living in urban areas and NCR districts were found more affected. A total of 850 samples each were collected during that survey from 22 districts.

A sero-survey involves testing the blood serum of a group of individuals for the presence of antibodies against the infection to know who has been infected in the past and has now recovered.

