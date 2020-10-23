Haryana Reports 1,270 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 17 More Deaths

Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported 1,270 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,55,765, while 17 more fatalities took the death toll to 1,705. Of the fatalities, Faridabad and Hisar reported three deaths each, two each deaths were from Gurgaon and Bhiwani while one fatality each was from Jind, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Jhajjar, Kurukshetra, Palwal and Karnal, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported a spike in cases included Gurgaon (351), Faridabad (188), and Hisar (125). The number of active cases in the state currently are 10,082 while the recovery rate was 92.43 per cent.

