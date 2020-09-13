Haryana Reports 2,526 COVID-19 Cases, 19 Fatalities

Chandigarh: Haryana on Sunday reported 2,526 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, officials said. The state’s caseload has reached 93,641 and the death toll mounted to 975.

Haryana had reported the biggest single-day spike of 2,783 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. Of the 19 deaths, four were reported from Karnal, three each from Faridabad and Ambala, two each from Gurugram, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar, and one in Kurukshetra, according to the state health department’s daily bulletin.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases are Gurugram (339), Faridabad (298), Karnal (295), Ambala (182), Sonipat (167), Rohtak (142), Hisar (126), Kurukshetra (130) and Panchkula (120). The number of active cases in the state is 20,079, while 72,587 people have been discharged.

As of Sunday, the state has a recovery rate of 77.52 per cent. The fatality rate stands at 1.04 per cent, while the rate at which infections are doubling is 28 days..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor