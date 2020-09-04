Haryana Reports Highest sIngle-day Spike Of 1,884 COVID Cases, 19 Deaths

Chandigarh: Haryana on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,884 COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 71,983 while 19 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 759, according to the Health Department’s bulletin. Two deaths each were reported from Faridabad, Rewari, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Fatehabad and Kaithal, and one each from Ambala, Rohtak, Panipat, Hisar, Panchkula, Jhajjar and Yamunanagar, it said.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases include Gurgaon (229), Karnal (223), Faridabad (220), Panipat (138), Ambala and Panchkula (127 each) and Yamunanagar (90), the bulletin said. There are 14,053 active cases in the state while 57,171 patients have been discharged after recovering from the disease.

As of Friday, the state has a recovery rate of 79.42 per cent, fatality rate is 1.05 percent, while the doubling rate of infection is 33 days.

