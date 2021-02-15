Haryana Resident, 2 Mathura Natives Held for Duping Kejriwal's Daughter of Rs 34,000

Three men have been arrested for allegedly duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, police said on Monday. Sajid (26), a resident of Nuh in Haryana, Kapil (18) and Manvinder Singh (25), hailing from Mathura — were arrested from the Bharatpur-Mathura border with the help of technical surveillance, police said.

However, the main accused identified as Waris (25) is still on the run, they said. The chief minister's daughter was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 by one of the four accused, who had approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform, where she had put up a sofa on sale. "The three worked on commission basis for Waris. Manvinder got multiple bank accounts opened for Kapil and Sajid using fake documents, for which he received a commission. The cheated amount was transferred to Waris' account, the officer said.

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase.

To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account. Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to the seller and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, a senior police officer said.

When she enquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure.But again an amount of Rs 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC was registered on February 7. During scrutiny of bank account details and transactions, it emerged that the money was withdrawn from an account registered in the name of Kapil at Agra, the officer said.

Police said the gang has duped several others.

