Haryana Roadways 2-Day Strike Likely to Hit Bus Service Today

The Haryana Roadways Workers Union has called for a two-day strike on October 16 and 17 to protest against the government’s decision to hire 720 private buses on a kilometer basis.In a step taken towards privatization of the state’s transport system, the Haryana government had recently employed the services of 720 private buses which would operate on a kilometer basis within and from the state.Speaking to ANI, Haryana Roadways Workers Union president, Virendra Singh Dhankhad, condemned the government’s decision and said that it went “against the interest of the employees as well as the public.”Claiming that the decision would attract severe consequences for roadways employees, Virendra said that they would not let the government implement the decision.He further appealed to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to hold negotiations with the union.