Haryana School Students Forced to Repair Roads, Say Refusal Leads to Thrashing

In a picture, the boys, all dressed in school uniforms, can be seen fixing a road.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
Haryana: A group of school boys were seen repairing a damaged road near a government school in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

In a picture, the boys, all dressed in school uniforms, can be seen fixing a road.

The students said that were forced to do the mending as they are beaten if they refuse to do so.

"We are beaten up if we refuse to do these tasks," one of the boys was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The issue has been taken to higher authorities who have said that they would be taking strong action. Education Officer Rajbala said, "I have received information about it. Proper action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true."

