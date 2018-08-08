English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Haryana School Students Forced to Repair Roads, Say Refusal Leads to Thrashing
In a picture, the boys, all dressed in school uniforms, can be seen fixing a road.
Haryana: A group of school boys were seen repairing a damaged road near a government school in Haryana's Mahendragarh.
The students said that were forced to do the mending as they are beaten if they refuse to do so.
"We are beaten up if we refuse to do these tasks," one of the boys was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The issue has been taken to higher authorities who have said that they would be taking strong action. Education Officer Rajbala said, "I have received information about it. Proper action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true."
