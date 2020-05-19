INDIA

Haryana Seeking Consent of Neighbouring States to Restart Interstate Bus Service

Image used for representation. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

In a major relief to those stranded owing to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the state on Monday started to and fro special buses between district headquarters and the national capital.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:07 AM IST
Chandigarh: After starting intrastate movement, Haryana has now sought the consent of the neighbouring states to restart the interstate bus service, an official said on Tuesday.

The state has written letters to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh for seeking their permission for a to and fro movement of the commuters, a state Transport Department spokesperson said.

He said under the new guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, interstate passenger vehicles and buses have been allowed to run but with mutual understanding.

Keeping this in view, the state has proposed to run buses on the regular routes between Haryana cities and the states, he added.

In a major relief to those stranded owing to the imposition of the nationwide lockdown, the state on Monday started to and fro special buses between district headquarters and the national capital.

For this and intrastate travelling, online ticket booking is a must.


