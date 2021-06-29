Haryana: Shootout in Hisar After Clash, 3 Injured

Three youths were injured in the firing following a clash between two groups in Bhatia Colony of Hansi city area in Hisar district on Sunday night. Panic spread in the area after the midnight firing. After receiving the information Hisar police reached the spot and sent Jitesh, one of the injured, to the civil hospital.

Late in the evening on Monday, the police took a young man into custody while registering a case on the complaint of Jitesh.

The matter is about a long-standing rivalry between the two groups. According to the information, a conflict between two groups of Mandi Saiyan and Bhatia Colony has been going on for several days. Jitesh, who was hurt in the shooting, claims that armed youngsters barged into his residence on Sunday night and began abusing them. On opposing this, they opened fired, injuring Jitesh. Late at night, the police began detaining the accused and taking action in the case.

The other group was also attacked by Jitesh’s group, according to the police. Mukesh, Pratim, and Sandeep, who are members of the Mandi Saiyan group, have been charged. This gang also claims that the youths of Bhatia Colony shot at them, injuring two of their people. Mukesh and Pritam were injured and transferred to Hansi Civil Hospital, where they were referred to Hisar due to their critical condition.

The enmity between the two groups

The police have opened an investigation after recording Jitesh’s statement and detaining a young man for questioning. At the same time, the police have begun the process of filing a case based on the complaint of the other group. This story is about a long-standing feud between the two sides.

