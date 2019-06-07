Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Haryana Should Have Trauma Centres for Road-Accident Victims Every 60 km: Chief Minister Khattar

Chief Minister Khattar directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to get mapping of trauma centres done in the State for timely and specialised treatment to victims.

PTI

Updated:June 7, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Haryana Should Have Trauma Centres for Road-Accident Victims Every 60 km: Chief Minister Khattar
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Loading...

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state should have a trauma centre every 60 km for timely and specialised treatment to road-accident victims.

Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to get mapping of trauma centres done in the State and earmark those locations where the distance between two such centres is more than 60 km.

The chief minister also directed the department to prepare a district-wise list of number of X-ray machines, MRI machines and other major equipment available in the government hospitals in the State so the equipment can be made available in those facilities taking those machines.

He also sought a list of de-addiction centres in the State.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram