Haryana Should Have Trauma Centres for Road-Accident Victims Every 60 km: Chief Minister Khattar
Chief Minister Khattar directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to get mapping of trauma centres done in the State for timely and specialised treatment to victims.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the state should have a trauma centre every 60 km for timely and specialised treatment to road-accident victims.
Presiding over a meeting here, he directed the Health and Family Welfare Department to get mapping of trauma centres done in the State and earmark those locations where the distance between two such centres is more than 60 km.
The chief minister also directed the department to prepare a district-wise list of number of X-ray machines, MRI machines and other major equipment available in the government hospitals in the State so the equipment can be made available in those facilities taking those machines.
He also sought a list of de-addiction centres in the State.
