Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: 18218 Group D Posts, Apply from tomorrow, 29th August 2018
Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online from tomorrow, i.e. 29th August 2018, once the application process is made live.
Staff Selection Commission logo. (File photo)
Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 18218 Group D posts has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its official website - hssc.gov.in.
The Commission aims to recruit candidates for various departments, boards and corporations in the government offices of Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online from tomorrow, i.e. 29th August 2018, once the application process is made live.
Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 29th August 2018
Application Process Ends – 18th September 2018
Submission of Application Fee – 21st September 2018
Vacancy Details:
General – 8312
SC – 4245
BCA – 3345
BCB – 2316
PwD – 565
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a matriculate with Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation as one of the subjects from a recognized education board.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/72_1_1_part1_compressed.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,900-53,500 + applicable special pay.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test (90) and Socio-Economic Criteria/Experience (10).
Application Fee:
General Male/Female – Rs.100/-
Female Applicants from Haryana – Rs.50/-
SC/BC Applicants from Haryana:
Male – Rs.50/-
Female – Rs.25/-
Physically Handicapped / Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - Nil
