Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018: 18218 Group D Posts, Apply from tomorrow, 29th August 2018

Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online from tomorrow, i.e. 29th August 2018, once the application process is made live.

Contributor Content

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:04 PM IST
Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 18218 Group D posts has been released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on its official website - hssc.gov.in.
The Commission aims to recruit candidates for various departments, boards and corporations in the government offices of Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates must keep a tab on the official website and apply online from tomorrow, i.e. 29th August 2018, once the application process is made live.

Important Dates:

Application Process Begins – 29th August 2018
Application Process Ends – 18th September 2018
Submission of Application Fee – 21st September 2018

Vacancy Details:

General – 8312

SC – 4245

BCA – 3345

BCB – 2316

PwD – 565

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must be a matriculate with Hindi/Sanskrit up to Matriculation as one of the subjects from a recognized education board.

Official Advertisement:

http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/72_1_1_part1_compressed.pdf
Age-Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will be eligible to receive a monthly pay of Rs.16,900-53,500 + applicable special pay.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test (90) and Socio-Economic Criteria/Experience (10).

Application Fee:

General Male/Female – Rs.100/-

Female Applicants from Haryana – Rs.50/-

SC/BC Applicants from Haryana:

Male – Rs.50/-

Female – Rs.25/-

Physically Handicapped / Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - Nil

Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
