Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 Closes tomorrow, 18218 Group D Jobs, Apply for Peon, Attendant and Other Posts

Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18218 Group D posts is scheduled to close tomorrow i.e. 18th September 2018 on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in.HSSC aims to fill over 6996 vacancies for the post of Peon, 3414 Beldar, 1885 Animal Attendant, 926 Helper, 709 Mali, 531 Peon cum chowkidar and so on. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on ‘Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts’Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentialsStep 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout as the hardcopy of the application form will be required at the time of Certificate Verification/Interview.General Male/Female – Rs.100/-Female Applicants from Haryana – Rs.50/-SC/BC Applicants from Haryana:Male – Rs.50/-Female – Rs.25/-Physically Handicapped / Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - NilGeneral – 8312SC – 4245BCA – 3345BCB – 2316PwD – 565The applicant must be a matriculate from a recognized education board with Hindi/Sanskrit as a subject up to Class 10th.Official Advertisement:The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.16,900-53,500 per month plus applicable special pay as per Government of Haryana rules.Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test (90) and Socio-Economic Criteria/Experience (10).HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Group D Posts - Important Dates:Application Process Begins – 29th August 2018Application Process Ends – 18th September 2018Submission of Application Fee – 21st September 2018