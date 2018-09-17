English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 Closes tomorrow, 18218 Group D Jobs, Apply for Peon, Attendant and Other Posts
HSSC aims to fill over 6996 vacancies for the post of Peon, 3414 Beldar, 1885 Animal Attendant, 926 Helper, 709 Mali, 531 Peon cum chowkidar and so on.
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Haryana SSC Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 18218 Group D posts is scheduled to close tomorrow i.e. 18th September 2018 on the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) - hssc.gov.in.
HSSC aims to fill over 6996 vacancies for the post of Peon, 3414 Beldar, 1885 Animal Attendant, 926 Helper, 709 Mali, 531 Peon cum chowkidar and so on. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Group D Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout as the hardcopy of the application form will be required at the time of Certificate Verification/Interview.
Direct Link - http://adv42018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Application Fee:
General Male/Female – Rs.100/-
Female Applicants from Haryana – Rs.50/-
SC/BC Applicants from Haryana:
Male – Rs.50/-
Female – Rs.25/-
Physically Handicapped / Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - Nil
Vacancy Details:
General – 8312
SC – 4245
BCA – 3345
BCB – 2316
PwD – 565
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a matriculate from a recognized education board with Hindi/Sanskrit as a subject up to Class 10th.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/72_1_1_part1_compressed.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.16,900-53,500 per month plus applicable special pay as per Government of Haryana rules.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test (90) and Socio-Economic Criteria/Experience (10).
HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Group D Posts - Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 29th August 2018
Application Process Ends – 18th September 2018
Submission of Application Fee – 21st September 2018
HSSC aims to fill over 6996 vacancies for the post of Peon, 3414 Beldar, 1885 Animal Attendant, 926 Helper, 709 Mali, 531 Peon cum chowkidar and so on. Interested and eligible candidates can follow the instructions below and apply online now:
How to apply for HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Group D Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.hssc.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Advt.4/2018 (Group D) Posts’
Step 3 – Register yourself and then login with your registration credentials
Step 4 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 5 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout as the hardcopy of the application form will be required at the time of Certificate Verification/Interview.
Direct Link - http://adv42018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
Application Fee:
General Male/Female – Rs.100/-
Female Applicants from Haryana – Rs.50/-
SC/BC Applicants from Haryana:
Male – Rs.50/-
Female – Rs.25/-
Physically Handicapped / Ex-Serviceman of Haryana - Nil
Vacancy Details:
General – 8312
SC – 4245
BCA – 3345
BCB – 2316
PwD – 565
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a matriculate from a recognized education board with Hindi/Sanskrit as a subject up to Class 10th.
Official Advertisement:
http://www.hssc.gov.in/writereaddata/Advertisements/72_1_1_part1_compressed.pdf
Age-Limit:
The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 42 years. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs.16,900-53,500 per month plus applicable special pay as per Government of Haryana rules.
Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Test (90) and Socio-Economic Criteria/Experience (10).
HSSC Recruitment 2018 for Group D Posts - Important Dates:
Application Process Begins – 29th August 2018
Application Process Ends – 18th September 2018
Submission of Application Fee – 21st September 2018
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple HomePod Gets The Newest iOS 12 Update, Its Biggest Software Release Yet
- Aamir Khan Says He is Scared of Politics, Asks 'Who Isn't?'
- MS Dhoni's Batting Woes Compound India's Middle-order Conundrum
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- Fortnite Addiction Caused 200 Divorces in 2018, Says UK Divorce Website
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...