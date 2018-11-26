English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana SSC to Release SI Admit Card Today at hssc.gov.in; Check Direct Link and Other Details Here
Candidates, who had applied for the HSSC SI examination, can download their Admit Card from the official website available at www.hssc.gov.in.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the Admit Card for the Sub Inspector recruitment exam 2018. Candidates, who had applied for the HSSC SI examination, can download their Admit Card from the official website available at www.hssc.gov.in.
Direct Link: http://adv32018.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
The HSSC had earlier published the notification for the recruitment of 463 posts of Sub Inspector in the Haryana state.
Steps to download Haryana Police SI & Constable Admit Card 2018
1) Log on to the official website: http://www.hssc.gov.in/.
2) On the Home Page of the website, click on the link: "SI and Constable Admit Card"
3) You will now be redirected to a login window
4) Enter the details of your registration number and password (date of birth). Then, click on the submit button.
5) Now the HSSC Police SI and Constable admit card will appear on your screen
6) Make sure to check the details, and download the admit card
