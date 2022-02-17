Haryana State-level Athlete Who Became Criminal for Friends Arrested

The special task force police at Sonepat have arrested a criminal, who had a reward of Rs. 25,000 on his head. Sushil alias Mithu, who is a resident of the Nizampur village of Sonipat, has committed 12 robberies and two murders. The police will present him in court now.

Mithu used to be a state-level athlete before he turned to crime. According to the police, he took up arms only in order to avenge the enmity of his friends and carried out so many crimes. The first crime he committed was the murder of a man called Parvinder from his village.

On June 20, 2021, Sushil, along with his partner Jaidev, emptied five bullets into Parvinder. The reason? He had beaten up Sushil’s friend Jaidev. The second murder was committed in Jhajjar. The victim’s name was Ved Prakash. For this murder, Sushil’s partner was Kuldeep. Along with his associates, he has carried out a total of 12 crimes, leading the police to declare a reward of Rs. 25000 on him. The police tried to nab him even in the past but were unsuccessful.

Speaking on the matter, the STF station in charge Satish Deshwal said that while Sushil’s partner Jaidev had been arrested earlier, he was absconding. The police had declared a bounty on him after he went missing in 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.