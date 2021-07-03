Haryana: Stuck In School Lift For Five Hours Lab Attendant Dies In Panipat

The lab assistant of a private school in Panipat district of Haryana died on Friday after getting stuck in a lift.

The accident happened on the second floor of SDVM Senior Secondary School in sector-12 of Panipat. The lab attendant was trapped in the lift at around 3pm and his body was taken out from the lift five hours later at 8pm with the help of fire brigade staff after cutting the lift. The deceased has been identified as Ankit Gupta who was working as a lab attendant in the school since 2011.

The family of the deceased is angry and has demanded an investigation in the whole matter alleging a conspiracy behind Ankit’s death.

Ankit’s brother-in-law Ravindra Jain said that he got information from the school that an accident happened with Ankit. “As soon as we reach the school, we saw that Ankit was trapped in the lift and died. Ankit was a very good boy and due to being stuck in the lift for so many hours, his whole body had turned black,” Ravindra said.

Ravindra demanded an inquiry into the entire incident. He alleged that there could also be a conspiracy behind this accident.

Fire department official Rameshwar said that at 3 pm, information was received that the youth was trapped in the lift. “The lift cutter mechanic and the employees of the fire department together took out the young man’s body in about 5 hours,” Rameshwar said.

Investigating officer Jaiveer described this incident as an accident. He said that the whole matter will be investigated thoroughly.

The principal of the school said that an inquiry will be conducted into how this accident happened.

“While having lunch, I received a call that the young man was trapped in the lift. When I went there, I saw that he was already dead,” Principal said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here