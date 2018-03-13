English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Student Guns Down Teacher in College Staff Room, Then Flees
As per sources, the accused, a resident of VPO Rohana, second year student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh Government College fired, four shots at Rajesh Malik, working as a lecturer in the college.
New Delhi: A second-year college student gunned down his teacher in the staff room of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Sonipat district's Kharkhoda in Haryana on Tuesday.
The police are on the lookout for him.
The victim died on the spot. He was a resident of Sector 23, Sonepat.
The police have constituted special teams to arrest the accused in the case.
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
