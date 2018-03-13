Haryana Student Guns Down Teacher in College Staff Room, Then Flees

A second-year college student gunned down his teacher in the staff room of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Sonipat district's Kharkhoda in Haryana on Tuesday.The police are on the lookout for him.As per sources, the accused, a resident of VPO Rohana, second year student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh Government College fired, four shots at Rajesh Malik, working as a lecturer in the college.The victim died on the spot. He was a resident of Sector 23, Sonepat.The police have constituted special teams to arrest the accused in the case.