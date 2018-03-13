GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Haryana Student Guns Down Teacher in College Staff Room, Then Flees

As per sources, the accused, a resident of VPO Rohana, second year student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh Government College fired, four shots at Rajesh Malik, working as a lecturer in the college.

News18.com

Updated:March 13, 2018, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Haryana Student Guns Down Teacher in College Staff Room, Then Flees
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A second-year college student gunned down his teacher in the staff room of Shaheed Dalbir Singh College in Sonipat district's Kharkhoda in Haryana on Tuesday.

The police are on the lookout for him.

As per sources, the accused, a resident of VPO Rohana, second year student of Shaheed Dalbir Singh Government College fired, four shots at Rajesh Malik, working as a lecturer in the college.

The victim died on the spot. He was a resident of Sector 23, Sonepat.

The police have constituted special teams to arrest the accused in the case.


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES