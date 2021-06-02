Haryana Teacher Booked For Eloping With Her Class XI Student

The relationship between a teacher and a student is said to be a sacred one. But this relationship has been tarnished in Haryana’s Panipat city where a tuition teacher has allegedly eloped with a Class XI student.

The woman is also the class teacher of the student. After the private school teacher went missing with the minor under suspicious circumstances last week, his parents filed a complaint against her. The parents told police that the woman has been giving tuitions to their son for the past two to three months.

According to the parents, at around 2pm on May 29, their 17-year-old son went to his teacher’s house located in Desraj colony. During the lockdown, she used to teach for around four hours daily. After waiting till evening, when the student’s parents feared for his safety, they approached the teacher’s family members.

She was living with her parents after divorce. While the teacher’s family did not initially reveal anything after some time her father told the boy’s parents about her disappearance. The boy’s parents then approached the Fort police.

Based on the complaint, the woman, who is in her late 20s, has been booked for kidnapping. Cops said none of them left their homes with any valuables. The woman had only a gold ring on her finger when she went missing. Police have started investigating the case and are on the lookout for the duo. However, no clue has been found so far regarding their whereabouts. Their mobile phones have been switched off since they went missing.

According to the investigating officer Rana Pratap, the cops are trying to trace the mobile location of both the teacher and the student. He said further action will be taken as soon as some information is received in the case.

