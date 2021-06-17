Haryana: Three Girls Arrested In Yamunangar For Blackmailing Senior Citizen

Three girls have been arrested in Haryana’s Yamunanagar district on Tuesday for allegedly blackmailing a senior citizen after making a nude video of him. The incident took place in New Hamida Colony under the limits of Yamunanagar Police Station.

The girls had entered an old man’s house pretending to be police officers. They asked the man to remove his clothes and then made a video of him. Later, they started blackmailing him for extorting a hefty amount of money while threatening to upload the video on the internet.

The accused girls demanded Rs 5,00,000 from him after taking 50,000 initially. The senior citizen informed the Yamunanagar police. The police officials laid a trap and arrested the three girls.

Yamunanagar police station in-charge Sukhbir Singh said that the victim is a resident of New Hamida Colony and he lives alone in his house.

“In his complaint to the police, the victim said that first, a woman came to his house. Within a span of five minutes, two other women entered his house and started pressurizing him by pretending to be police officers,” Singh said.

The victim has alleged that the girls made him take off all the clothes and made a video of him. The girls pretending to be police officers threatened to send him to jail in a false case. The senior citizen was forced to do whatever they wanted. After making the video of the incident they blackmailed him.

The station in charge said that the three girls have been arrested, and will be presented in court.

According to the police, the victim’s son lives abroad and one daughter is married. He lives alone at home. She has kept a maid at home to cook food who goes to her house after doing the work. On Monday, the girls came to his home and the incident took place.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here