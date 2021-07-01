Heatwave to Continue in Haryana; Relief Expected From 2nd Week of July

The residents of Haryana are likely to get relief from the unbearable heat in the second week of July. The forecast by the Met department has come at a time when the state is witnessing heatwaves coupled with rising temperature. In most places, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. Recently, the day temperature reached 44.7 degrees Celsius in Gurugram district of the state, which was seven degrees above normal temperature.

The western winds coming from Pakistan have taken the form of heatwave in the state. According to the Met department, there is no possibility of relief from the scorching heat as the monsoon has weakened. A change in the weather is expected from July 2. It is expected that Western Disturbance may become active in the second week of July, which will bring relief to people as the state will witness rainfall.

There is a possibility of light rainfall in districts falling in North Haryana, however, its intensity will fail to provide relief from the heat.

Farmers are the ones who have suffered the most due to the lack of rainfall in the state of Haryana. There has been little to no rainfall since June 15. It has become difficult for the farmers engaged in the transplantation of paddy to store water in the field. The weather change from the second week of July will likely help the farmers to prepare their fields for farming.

On Wednesday, Ambala in Haryana recorded 41.1degrees Celsius, Karnal 40.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 43.1 degrees Celsius, Hisar 43.5 degrees Celsius, l. The day temperature in Gurugram was 44.7 degrees, 7 degrees above normal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here