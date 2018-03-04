English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Haryana to Enact Law to Punish Those Found Abandoning Their Cows: CM Khattar
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said his government had already enacted the 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan' Act to protect cows and appealed to the people not to abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses, saying it was not easy for the government alone to protect them.
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
Chandigarh: The Haryana government will soon enact a stringent law to punish those found guilty of abandoning their cows, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh on Sunday.
Khattar said his government had already enacted the 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan' Act to protect cows.
"Also, the government has tagged cattle in gaushalas. Similarly, tagging of cattle kept by people in their houses would be carried out so that these are not abandoned in any situation. A fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those found abandoning their cattle," he told reporters here.
The chief minister appealed to the people not to abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses, saying it was not easy for the government alone to protect them.
Earlier in March 2015, for "protection and upkeep" of cows, Haryana enacted a law which clamps a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state and provides for a rigorous imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years for killing the animal.
Also Watch
Khattar said his government had already enacted the 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan' Act to protect cows.
"Also, the government has tagged cattle in gaushalas. Similarly, tagging of cattle kept by people in their houses would be carried out so that these are not abandoned in any situation. A fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those found abandoning their cattle," he told reporters here.
The chief minister appealed to the people not to abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses, saying it was not easy for the government alone to protect them.
Earlier in March 2015, for "protection and upkeep" of cows, Haryana enacted a law which clamps a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state and provides for a rigorous imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years for killing the animal.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Updates, Afghanistan vs Scotland, ICC World Cup Qualifiers
- Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra Aims for Medal and Personal Best at CWG
- Oscars 2018: A Big Task Lies Ahead of Awards Host Jimmy Kimmel
- Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images