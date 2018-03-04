Haryana to Enact Law to Punish Those Found Abandoning Their Cows: CM Khattar

: The Haryana government will soon enact a stringent law to punish those found guilty of abandoning their cows, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh on Sunday.Khattar said his government had already enacted the 'Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan' Act to protect cows."Also, the government has tagged cattle in gaushalas. Similarly, tagging of cattle kept by people in their houses would be carried out so that these are not abandoned in any situation. A fine of Rs 5,000 would be imposed on those found abandoning their cattle," he told reporters here.The chief minister appealed to the people not to abandon their cattle and keep them in their houses, saying it was not easy for the government alone to protect them.Earlier in March 2015, for "protection and upkeep" of cows, Haryana enacted a law which clamps a complete ban on cow slaughter in the state and provides for a rigorous imprisonment ranging from three to 10 years for killing the animal.