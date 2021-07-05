Haryana To Get Monsoon Rain From July 7-9: IMD

After a dry spell and unusual circumstances, the monsoon is set to arrive in Haryana from July 7. Due to the influence of the active Western Disturbance, dust storms and thunderstorms are also expected to accompany the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

The IMD has issued a forecast regarding the entry of Southwest Monsoon to Haryana in July. After the underwhelming monsoon rains of June, the average showers are expected to rise from 94% to 106%.

There is a strong possibility that the shortage of rains in June will be balanced out in the heavy showers of July in North India.

At present, a turf line is running from North-West Rajasthan to East Assam via Haryana, North UP, Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. A cyclonic circulation is persisting over North Pakistan, South-West Rajasthan, Northwest Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and the South Coast of Tamil Nadu.

Apart from Jammu and Kashmir, India’s capital Delhi has received the least rainfall, which was an astonishing 45% less than normal. Haryana has received 8% less than normal, while neighbouring Punjab has received 12% less. Rajasthan has also recorded 13% less rainfall.

It’s telling that the climate is drastically changing. The earth is warming up and the heat waves are becoming stronger and longer. Thus, some serious measures need to be adopted by the government.

