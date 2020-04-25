Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Haryana to Implement Centre's Guidelines on Reopening of Shops during Lockdown

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said those desirous of opening these shops will have to seek necessary permission from the state government.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2020, 10:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haryana to Implement Centre's Guidelines on Reopening of Shops during Lockdown
File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)

Gurugram: The Haryana government said on Saturday it will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops. The people desirous of opening these shops will have to seek necessary permission from the state government.

"We will implement the latest guidelines of the Centre on opening of the shops," state Home Minister Anil Vij said.

The shops also include those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items.

However, Vij said if the shops are located in shopping complexes or any containment zone, they will not be allowed to open. Standalone shops and those in neighbourhood areas will open with social-distancing norms strictly followed.

The sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will remain shut.

In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open, according to the guidelines.

In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open during the nationwide lockdown till May 3.

Earlier, from April 20 onward, the Haryana government had decided to give conditional relaxations to the industries in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones to kickstart the economic activities amid the lockdown as per the Centre's guidelines.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    18,904

    +989*  

  • Total Confirmed

    24,893

    +1,441*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    5,210

    +396*  

  • Total DEATHS

    779

    +56*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 25 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres