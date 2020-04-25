Haryana to Implement Centre's Guidelines on Reopening of Shops during Lockdown
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said those desirous of opening these shops will have to seek necessary permission from the state government.
File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)
Gurugram: The Haryana government said on Saturday it will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on reopening of neighbourhood and standalone shops. The people desirous of opening these shops will have to seek necessary permission from the state government.
"We will implement the latest guidelines of the Centre on opening of the shops," state Home Minister Anil Vij said.
The shops also include those selling mobile phones, garments and stationary items.
However, Vij said if the shops are located in shopping complexes or any containment zone, they will not be allowed to open. Standalone shops and those in neighbourhood areas will open with social-distancing norms strictly followed.
The sale of liquor and other items continue to be prohibited. Restaurants, hair salons and barber shops will remain shut.
In rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls are allowed to open, according to the guidelines.
In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets or market complexes and shopping malls are not allowed to open during the nationwide lockdown till May 3.
Earlier, from April 20 onward, the Haryana government had decided to give conditional relaxations to the industries in select sectors outside the coronavirus containment zones to kickstart the economic activities amid the lockdown as per the Centre's guidelines.
