Haryana to Procure Cotton from CCI Starting October 1 at MSP

Cotton will be procured through the Cotton Corporation of India from October 1 in Haryana at the minimum support price (MSP).

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala with Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani here on the procurement of cotton.

After the meeting, Khattar told the media that cotton would be procured through the Cotton Corporation of India from October 1 at the MSP.

The number of procurement centres would also be increased to 40 from 20 last year.

The Chief Minister made it clear that during the cotton procurement process, norms of moisture up to 12 per cent would not be changed by the Cotton Corporation of India.

He said only 30 per cent of the total production of cotton had been procured in Haryana last year.

But during this procurement season cent per cent production of cotton will be procured, the Chief Minister added.