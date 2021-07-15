Haryana To Receive Heavy Rainfall From July 18-21

The Agricultural Meteorology Department of Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) has predicted that there will be heavy rain in the state from July 18 to 21. It said that from today till July 17, there will be light rainfall and the weather will keep on changing. The prediction has come at a time when Haryana has recorded an average of 83.5 mm of rainfall from June 1 to July 14. This is 26 percent less than normal rainfall during the monsoon season.

On Wednesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in many districts of the state. Now, the HAU’s Agricultural Meteorology Department has predicted that there is a possibility of light rainfall at some places in North Haryana and at some places in South-Western region of the state.

According to weather experts, there are favourable conditions for the formation of another low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal from July 17 which will increase the activity of the monsoon. This will further result in rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and winds in all areas of the state between July 18 and July 21. There is also a possibility of heavy rainfall in some areas.

In many districts of Haryana, rain continued for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. A total of 245 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the last 24 hours in Haryana. In many districts, including Panipat and Karnal, there was waterlogging in many places due to rain. Since Tuesday, rain lashed several parts of Haryana, bringing relief to the people from the sultry weather conditions.

The recent rainfall will also help farmers who are engaged in paddy farming. The long wait for rainfall has ended this week and rainfall prediction in the coming days will also help them to increase their agricultural activities.

