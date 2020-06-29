INDIA

1-MIN READ

Haryana to Start Plasma Therapy For Treatment of Covid-19 Patients: Health Minister Vij

File photo of Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (Image : IANS)

Nearly 10,000 of the total cases are from three worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, which fall in the National Capital Region.

  • PTI Chandigarh
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 4:16 PM IST
Haryana will soon start convalescent plasma therapy for treatment of COVID-19 patients in all its medical colleges, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Monday.

Haryana will start Plasma Therapy for treatment of Covid-19 patients in all its medical colleges after approval from ICMR, Vij said in a tweet.

Notably, coronavirus cases in Haryana have touched 14,000 with 223 fatalities.

Nearly 10,000 of the total cases are from three worst-hit districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad and Sonipat, which fall in the National Capital Region. Most of the fatalities are also from these three districts, according to state health department data.

Haryana currently has 4,782 active cases while close to 9,000 have been discharged after recovery.

