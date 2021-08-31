Haryana To Witness Rain And Thunderstorms From September 1 To 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunder and lightning at most places in the districts of the north and south region of Haryana from September 1 to 5. There may be rainfall at some places in North and South-East Haryana on Tuesday. There has been no rainfall in Haryana since August 23 with a break in the monsoon. The fresh spell of rainfall is expected to bring relief to the residents of the state from the heat spell.

“Due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation with a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, the turf line of the monsoon is likely to move southwards. This will cause a change in the weather in Haryana from September 1. The rainfall is expected for five days from September 1 to 5,” an IMD official said.

The day temperature is likely to drop in the coming days, which will likely provide much-needed relief to people from the hot and humid weather conditions. The state has been facing heat and humid conditions for the past week. On Monday, the day temperature in Hisar was 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.7 degrees Celsius.

Haryana had witnessed rainfall on August 20. Chandigarh, the capital of the state, witnessed 20.8 mm of rainfall. Ambala and Karnal received 17 and 27.4 mm of rainfall respectively.

In the month of July, Haryana recorded a rainfall of 235.4mm which is 23% more than the normal 191.4mm during monsoon season for the same month. However, the state witnessed heat and humid weather conditions in August. Scattered rainfall in few areas was also witnessed in the state this month.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here