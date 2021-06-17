Haryana: Two Boys Die By Drowning In Canal In Panipat

In a tragic incident, two boys drowned in a canal near Binjhol village in the Panipat district of Haryana. The body of one boy has been recovered while the search is still on to find out the body of his friend.

According to police, the deceased, an 18-year-old boy named Sonu, was a resident of Panipat’s Ekta Vihar Colony and used to work in a factory at Ugrakhedi. He had left after his shift on June 13, and accompanied his friend Pawan, an auto-driver, to the village of Budsham.

After returning home, he had stepped into the Western Yamuna Link canal to take a bath. During bathing, his foot slipped and the current swept him away from the shore. Sonu did not know how to swim. Seeing him in danger, his friend Pawan jumped into the canal to help but met the same tragic fate as his friend.

Both the boys drowned due to the strong current in the Western Yamuna Link canal.

Sonu’s body has been handed over to his parents after a post-mortem. His family had filed a missing report shortly after the incident post which the police had launched a search operation in the canal with the assistance of divers.

Finally, they discovered Sonu’s body near Dodhpur on Wednesday morning. The search for Pawan is still on.

