2 Killed After Speeding Car Rams into Milestone in Haryana's Hisar

Two people died while two others were injured after a car met with an accident in Hisar, Haryana on Wednesday. Four friends were returning after partying at a restaurant in Sector-14 and the accident happened when the speeding car rammed into a milestone near the road leading to Shahpur. While two including the driver and the passenger behind him died on the spot, the two others were injured and rushed to civil hospital. One of them was then referred to a private hospital due to his critical condition.

Sachin, who was the fortunate one to not get critically injured, told authorities that he got a call from his friend Atikaay asking to join a party with his friends. Sachin, Atikaay and two others then went to a restaurant in Sector-14 where all of them got drunk, though Sachin claimed that he restricted himself to beer only.

At around 4:30 pm, the four left the restaurant to first drop Sachin at Azad Nagar. Sachin said Atikaay was driving until the police post near South Bypass when Rajesh wanted control of the wheels, saying he will teach how a car should be driven. Initially reluctant, Atikaay finally buckled under pressure and exchanged seats with Rajesh.

However, Sachin recalled that Rajesh sped up the car despite three others cautioning them, and his rash driving only got worse with each request to slow down. Sachin said there was a turn on the bypass while going towards Azad Nagar where Rajesh lost the control of the speeding car and rammed it into a milestone before ripping into the trees.

Rajesh and Atikaay died on the spot while Sachin and the other friend, who was in the front passenger seat, were rushed to the hospital. The critical patient’s body was pierced with glass pieces of the damaged windshield and he is in a serious condition.

