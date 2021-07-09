Haryana: Two Trucks Catch Fire After Head On Collision, Driver Burnt Alive

Two trucks coming from opposite directions rammed into each other on Haryana’s Dadri-Loharu road near Birhi Kalan village in Bhiwani district on Friday morning. Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicles caught fire and the driver of one truck burnt alive in front of his father who too received severe burn injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was also severely burnt. Hearing the sound of the collision, the locals gathered and reported the accident to the police and the fire department.

A fire engine soon reached the spot and managed to douse the flames after a brief struggle. Just then, a team from Sadar police station too reached there and managed to fish out the body of Parwan, a Delhi resident. His father, Mustikam, and the driver of the other truck were rushed to the Civil hospital. While Mustikam was admitted there, the other driver was given first aid and since his condition was critical, he was referred to PGI Rohtak.

Primary investigation has revealed that both the trucks were riding at a high speed. Suddenly when the trucks came across each other, the drivers could not control the vehicles and lost balance due to which they collided face on, said Bir Singh, the in-charge of Sadar police station.

The police are waiting for Mustikam and the other unknown truck driver to recover to take a statement in the case. Till now no complaint has been filed in the matter yet. According to the police, further investigation will take place once an FIR is lodged and if any foul play is suspected.

In another case, two people died while two others received serious injuries after a car rammed into a milestone in Hisar district on Wednesday. Police said the four friends were returning after partying at a restaurant in Sector 14. Since the car was speeding it lost balance.

