Haryana: Two Women Gangraped In Hisar, Case Registered

Two women were taken hostage and gangraped in separate incidents in Hisar district of Haryana. In one case a girl was gangraped by four people. In the second case a woman was taken hostage and gangraped by 13 men. Police have registered the complaint in both the cases and no one has been arrested yet.

In the first case filed at the women police station of Hisar the complainant mentioned that she is from a village in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh and is currently staying in Hisar city. She was raped by her brother-in-law in the absence of her sister while visiting her sister’s place. The accused also clicked some objectionable photos. When the girl informed her sister about the rape the accused threatened to kill her.

The girl also alleged that after this incident, another youth called her to his house by fraud and gave her an intoxicated drink. She was raped by three youths there. She was kept hostage for two days but somehow she escaped and went to her village.

Police have registered the complaint and are investigating the matter.

In the second case a woman from Hisar city accused 13 people of rape. According to the complainant, all the accused have criminal past and they had molested her earlier. When her husband confronted them after the molestation incident they assaulted him.

After this the accused, one day, forcefully entered her house and gangraped her by threatening to kill her children. They also made a video of the incident. They kidnapped her and took out of the state. There she was kept hostage for several days and raped after being intoxicated. The main accused also conducted false marriage rituals.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the woman and further investigation is going on by Hisar police.

