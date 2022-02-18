Haryana, Uttarakhand & More States Lift Covid Restrictions This Week As Cases Dip. Check Details

Haryana, Uttarakhand, and several other states have lifted Covid-19 restrictions following Centre’s direction to states and union territories to review, amend or do away with additional restrictions after considering the trend of new cases and positivity rate in their regions. The Union Health Ministry stated that there has been a sustained downward trend in the nationwide case trajectory.

In a letter to chief secretaries and chief administrators of all states and UTs on February 16, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the coronavirus pandemic in India is showing a sustained declining trend since January 21.

Here are the details.

Haryana

The Haryana government on February 16 lifted all Covid-related restrictions in the state, officials said. However, the residents of the state are advised to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behavioural norms, including social distancing, an order issued by Sanjeev Kaushal, Chief Secretary-cum-Chairperson of the State Executive Committee of Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) said.

According to the order, all restrictions imposed as part of the ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ have been lifted in the state. “In continuation of HSDMA order dated Feb 5, 2022, vide which guidelines of ‘Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana’ (restrictions) were issued to be implemented in the state. Now, in exercise of the powers conferred under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 …in my capacity as chairperson, State Executive Committee direct to remove all the restrictions in the state," said the order.

On February 5, the state government had eased some Covid-related restrictions in the state and the new guidelines were to remain in force till February 15.

Last month, the Haryana government had allowed the reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government on February 16 lifted night curfew after over one-and-a-half months and allowed various other economic activities to resume fully following a decline in daily Covid cases.

According to revised Covid-19 SOP, night curfew imposed in the state on December 27 to rein in a spike in pandemic cases has been lifted, and gyms, shopping malls, cinema halls, spas, salons, theatres, auditoriums and meeting halls allowed to open with full capacity.

However, swimming pools and water parks will remain closed till February 28.

The ban on political rallies and dharnas will also continue till February 28, the standard operating procedure said. Hotels, restaurants and dhabas can also open for dining with their full capacity, but will have to strictly follow Covid norms.

Assam

Assam withdrew all COVID-related restrictions on February 15 reverting to the situation that existed before the nation-wide lockdown on March 25, 2020 following the outbreak of the disease, officials said. They claimed that Assam is the first state in the country to withdraw all Covid restrictions.

All restrictions were lifted from 6 am on Tuesday with night curfew and curbs on socio-religious gatherings, educational institutions and others withdrawn, the officials said. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance, regular hand washing and use of hand sanitisers at places of public gathering are mandatory and will remain in force until further orders, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah.

Mandatory testing for the virus at airports, railway stations, road border points and hospitals were also discontinued from Tuesday though symptomatic people have been asked to test on a voluntary basis at any recognised COVID testing facility.

Non-vaccinated persons will, however, not be allowed entry in public places except in hospitals and all people must carry proof of their full vaccination.

Owners of public/private establishments will be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and failure to do so will lead to penal action, the officials said.

Gujarat

In view of a sharp drop in coronavirus cases in Gujarat over the last couple of weeks, the state government on February 17 decided to do away with the online system of education and said that from February 21, schools and colleges in the state will have to conduct their classroom sessions through offline mode only.

At present, school students of Classes 1 to 12 as well as college students in Gujarat have the option of both attending the classes either in online or offline mode. Those who do not wish to attend the classes physically, can attend online classes using their mobile phones or computers.

However, February 21 onwards, there will be no online system as all schools and colleges will impart education only through offline mode at their premises, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced in a tweet.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.