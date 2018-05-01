Haryana UPSC Toppers Want to Change the Way the State Looks at Women

Haryana is generally seen as an unsafe state for women, with a high incidence of female infanticide, atrocities against women and lack of education facilities in rural areas. But two heroes are all set to change this perception.UPSC 2nd rank holder Anu Kumari and 3rd rank holder Sachin Gupta want to change the way Haryana looks at its women and the education system."My mother is a government school teacher. But in her school, even 12-year-old children can't do basic addition. I was shocked. I thought I would become a teacher and change all of this. But then I realised UPSC was a better route," Sachin Gupta, a Sirsa resident, told CNN News18.27-year-old Anu Kumari is not just a hero for Haryana but an inspiration for women all over India. Mother of a 4-year-old, Anu went back to her village in Sonepat to prepare for UPSC. "I thought my mother would be able to take care of my child while I prepared. But even with her support it became difficult. Ultimately I had to leave my son for close to 2 years with my mother and shift to my aunts place 60 km away." Anu said.An alumna of Hindu College, Delhi University, Anu's shift from the capital to a village in Sonepat to prepare for a competitive exam surprised many but Anu herself did not see a problem. "Thanks to the internet, the rural-urban divide is now non-existent," she told CNN News18.1st Rank holder Durishetty Anudeep too has his eyes trained on the education sector. "I had gone to Singapore as part of my IRS training. I wish to work to make a new India," Anudeep said.The trio along with 17 other toppers met Minister of State (Prime Minister's Office) Dr Jitender Singh and exchanged ideas about their upcoming roles.