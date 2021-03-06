Haryana: Vehicular Movement Resumes on KMP Expressway after Farmers End Blockade

Vehicular movement resumed on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, after a five-hour blockade by farmers on Saturday to mark the 100th day of protest against the three contentious farm laws. The move to block the expressway was symbolic and a part of the strategy to intensify the ongoing protest. Farmers blocked the expressway from 11 am till 3:30 pm. It ended almost 30 minutes earlier than the scheduled timing of the protest.

During this time, farmers registered their protest by rasing slogans and holding placards on the expressway against the Central Government’s three farm laws.

The agitation against the farm laws began on November 26. Over these 100 days, the farmers have braved harsh weather conditions, but remained firm on their demands.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of the national capital to demand a complete repeal of laws, enacted in September, last year.