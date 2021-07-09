Haryana: Wanted Fraudster Arrested From Kurukshetra

Haryana police have finally nabbed Rajesh Alias Dragon on Friday in Karnal who is a criminal accused of fraud in multiple cities. He was one of the most cunning people around, who collected and preserved personal details of all his victims and potential victims. He conned people in three different names — Rajesh, Rinku and Dragon. More than 27 cases have been registered against this man.

Earlier, Rajesh was arrested from Kurukshetra and was serving a sentence in Karnal Jail on charges of fraud. While serving his sentence, he pretended to be ill and was admitted to the Kalpana Chawla Medical Hospital. A policeman was also posted to guard him. However, Rajesh lured the police constable to join hands with him. He then went out to target another family in the Karnal market area. This constable was the one who brought him out of jail.

His first victim was a family whose son lived in America. He duped them by asking to see their rings (he told them that he had also got a similar ring made since there was a wedding in the family). Once the ring was handed over to him, he made off with it. The police were alerted but by then Rajesh had made good his escape.

He continued his escapades, finding one victim after another and then defrauding them of money as well as other valuables. His modus operandi included collecting detailed information about those families whose sons live abroad. He first collects information about people whose sons live abroad. After reaching their residence, he pretends to talk to someone on the phone. He tells those people that their children have sent them money and gold from abroad, and then demands money from them. However, this time his plans were ruined by people who were cheated by him earlier, and Rajesh was finally handed over to the police.

