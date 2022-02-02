Haryana: Woman Alleges Molestation On Bus, Police Files FIR

Gurugram, Feb 1: A 22-year-old woman has complained to police that she was molested by an unknown person while travelling on a bus from Bilaspur in Haryana to her home in Pataudi, an official said on Tuesday. She told police that the man groped her on the bus on Monday evening.

An FIR in this regard has been registered at the Bilaspur police station, its SHO Jai Prakash said, adding a search is on to identify the person and nab him.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

