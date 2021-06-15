Haryana Woman, Her 2 Sons Die After Consuming Poison Due to Family Dispute

A 58-year-old woman and her two sons died after allegedly consuming poison in Sisar village of Hisar district in Haryana on Monday morning. The deceased have been identified as Kamlesh and her two sons—Prem (25) and Naveen (22). Police said the three consumed a poisonous substance, Sulphas.

They took the extreme step when Kamlesh’s husband, Jaipal, was out of the house for some work. As soon as the neighbours came to know about it, they rushed them to Jindal hospital in a car where Prem and his mother succumbed to their condition during their treatment while Naveen was referred to Mahatma Gandhi hospital when his condition got critical. But he too could not be saved and died late evening.

Soon after, hospital authorities informed the police regarding the alleged suicides, and a team reached the spot. Thereafter, their bodies were sent to the District General Hospital for an autopsy which was conducted on Tuesday.

Hisar police started investigating the matter and questioned the neighbours and family members. The woman’s brother Satbir Singh, who belongs to Daya village in Hisar, told police that Kamlesh had married Jaipal about 30 years ago. Lately, all the family members remained worried as Naveen kept quite ill. He suspected that due to this issue; she and two sons might have ended their lives.

Meanwhile, villagers claimed that Jaipal wanted to sell their house but his wife and children were against his decision.

Assistant sub-inspector of police (ASI) Karamveer said while Prem used to work as a teacher in a private school in the village, Naveen was engaged in farming. Both were unmarried. On the basis of Singh’s statement, police have filed a case and are conducting further investigation.

