Haryana Woman Beheaded by Parents in Suspected Dishonour Killing Case
Ritu, a resident of Khandrain village, had married one Arjun against wishes of her family two months ago, police said.
Sonipat: In a suspected case of honour killing, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her parents at a Gohana village here, police said on Sunday.
Ritu was beheaded by the assailants with some sharp-edged weapon, police said. A case under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC was registered against six persons, including Ritu's parents, sister and brother. They are absconding.
Ritu, a resident of Khandrain village, had married one Arjun against wishes of her family two months ago, police said. However, she was in touch with her sister Anjali.
On Saturday, she called her sister and informed her that she was not well. Then Anjali asked her to come here at a local hospital for treatment, police said.
When she came along with her husband, Ritu's mother, sister and brother cajoled her to go home and meet other members of the family. However, Arjun did not go along with her.
When Ritu went home, she was killed, police said, adding that the assailants later tried to kill Arjun, who saved his life by fleeing from there.
Arjun informed about the incident to police, they said, adding that Ritu's body was recovered from her parents' residence.
