Haryana Woman Caught on Cam Thrashing Freedom Fighter Mother-in-Law, Held

Haryana CM tagged a video that depicts inhuman treatment meted out to the elderly fragile woman, a former member of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army.

IANS

Updated:June 8, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
Haryana Woman Caught on Cam Thrashing Freedom Fighter Mother-in-Law, Held
Image for representation.
Chandigarh: A woman who was caught on camera thrashing mercilessly her freedom fighter mother-in-law was arrested, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar confirmed on Saturday. A case has been registered and the accused has been arrested, the Chief Minister tweeted.

He tagged a video that depicts inhuman treatment meted out to the elderly fragile woman, a former member of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army (INA), who was lying on a cot in a courtyard. "This is deplorable and condemnable, such behavior should not be tolerated in civilised society," Khattar wrote.

The Chief Minister's reaction came when a video clip from Niwaj Nagar village in Narnaul subdivision of Mahendragarh district filmed by the victim's neighbours went viral. The old woman is recipient of Rs 30,000 government pension, claimed Rishi Bagree, who posted the video and tagged Khattar. In another tweet, Bagree wrote that a teenager girl has shot the video

