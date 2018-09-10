English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Constable Alleges Rape and Blackmail by Cop, His Brother
She alleged that Joginder has been blackmailing her for money and sexual favours as he possesses objectionable photographs of her and threatens to post them on social media.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Chandigarh: A woman head constable with Haryana Police has accused a man and his brother, who too is a head constable, of raping and blackmailing her, an official said on Sunday.
Following the rape case being filed at women police station, Palwal on Saturday, a probe was launched, Palwal SP, Waseem Akram said.
However, he denied the rumours that the victim was raped inside a police station as reported by a section of the media.
"The woman head constable has complained that she came in contact with the main accused Joginder alias Mintu of Alawalpur, Palwal in 2014. She had first met him in Mahendergarh," Akram said quoting the complaint by the woman.
"She stated that they were in touch since then and Joginder had allegedly repeatedly raped her during her posting in Faridabad, Jind and Palwal," he added.
The complainant further alleged that in June 2017, Joginder introduced her to his brother-- a head constable with Faridabad Police-- who too allegedly raped her, Akram said.
She alleged that Joginder has been blackmailing her for money and sexual favours as he possesses objectionable photographs of her and threatens to post them on social media.
"During the investigation, it has been found that the accused Joginder is married and has two children. The complainant is also married," he said.
