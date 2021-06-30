Haryana: Woman Found Dead In Police Safe House In Yamunanagar

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside a room of a police safe house on Monday evening in Yamunanagar district of Haryana. Ayesha, a resident of Nagaur district in Rajasthan had recently married Kalim, belonging to Kait Mandi village of Yamunanagar, after befriending him on Facebook about two-and-a-half years ago. She had fled her house on June 24 on the pretext of buying some medicines and took a train to Yamunanagar. The next day the couple tied the knot and also filed a petition in Jagadhri court seeking protection since their family members were against their relationship. They were then put in separate rooms in the police safe house where they had to stay till July 5.

Police said around 5pm on June 28, the couple sat together to drink tea. They later went to their separate rooms. However, around two hours later when her door was knocked to call her for dinner, she did not respond. The cops stationed there then broke open the door and found her hanging from a ceiling fan in the room, said head constable Rinki.

When the news of the alleged suicide reached the police headquarters, a team, including superintendent of police (SP) Kamaldeep Goyal, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajendra Singh and in-charge of Jagadhri police station Suresh Sharma, reached the safe house and brought the body down. They searched the room but no suicide note was found. They then sent the body for an autopsy.

Kalim told police that his wife was feeling quite restless and lonely since she came to the safe house. There was no one else there. When they had reached the safe house on June 25, a couple were living there. However, their time was over and so they left the same day.

According to the senior police officers, a magisterial inquiry will be held into the incident.

